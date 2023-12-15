Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,269 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,415. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

