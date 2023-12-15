Zacks Research Comments on Qiagen’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qiagen in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

