Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,977,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 12,465,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,274.8 days.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Up 5.5 %

Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

About Zhejiang Expressway

Zhejiang Expressway Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates, maintains, and manages roads in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Toll Operation, Securities Operation, and Others segments. The Toll Operation segment operates and manages high grade roads; and collects expressway tolls.

