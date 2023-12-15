Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) Short Interest Update

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,977,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 12,465,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,274.8 days.
Zhejiang Expressway Stock Up 5.5 %
Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Zhejiang Expressway has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.
About Zhejiang Expressway
