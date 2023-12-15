Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $245.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Shares of ZS opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $221.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -186.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.22 and its 200-day moving average is $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,476 shares of company stock worth $31,710,475. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

