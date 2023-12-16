1,000 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

