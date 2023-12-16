11,100 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,904,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,403 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,457. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $187.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.15. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

