1,125 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Bought by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $31.11 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. DA Davidson decreased their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

