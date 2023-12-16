120,500 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 120,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CarGurus by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CarGurus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $431,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.69 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

