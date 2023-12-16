125,250 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $29.76 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Further Reading

