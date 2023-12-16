163,500 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 163,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Exelixis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,132,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after buying an additional 107,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after buying an additional 265,404 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at $5,783,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EXEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

