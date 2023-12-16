17,075 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,010,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Medpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after buying an additional 220,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $15,060,466.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $299.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.92. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

