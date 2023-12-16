1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL) versus Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Financial Comparison

1mage Software (OTCMKTS:ISOL – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of 1mage Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

1mage Software has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -146.62% -148.18% -91.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1mage Software and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares 1mage Software and Super League Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1mage Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $19.68 million 0.40 -$85.45 million ($16.81) -0.11

1mage Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Super League Enterprise.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1mage Software and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1mage Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.38%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than 1mage Software.

Summary

Super League Enterprise beats 1mage Software on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1mage Software

1mage Software Inc operates in the technology industry. The company offers capturing services, including 1ACCESS, an java-based software application that utilizes the adobe PDF format, which could be printed, faxed, and emailed; application program interfaces consisting of executable subroutines; 1FAX, an software application that manages inbound/outbound fax transmissions and outbound emails; 1SCAN, a windows based software application; and 1ERM that provides simultaneous and multi-user access to indexed and archived computer-generated reports and customer-related documents. Its capturing services also include 1SCANSERV, which allow scanned documents from an MFP or a scanner to be transformed into image files; V1A, a document imaging software that allows viewing images; and Zoë, which gives access to other outside applications. The company also provides integrating services, such as application program interfaces; Zoë that gives access to other outside applications; ZoëFetch, an application bridge, which works with various applications; and Zoë XML Web services that allows users to seamlessly integrate with line of business application. In addition, it offers archiving services; and digital content management system that provides solutions for the scanning, indexing, storing, and retrieving of document images. Further, the company provides 1SEARCH that locate and retrieve documents/images, as well as Web services. Additionally, it offers exporting services, which include 1PUBLISH that enables users with specific security rights; and 1RENDITION, which automates the rendition billing process. The company is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

