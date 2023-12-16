25,400 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cencora by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Cencora by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 260,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.67.

Cencora Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE COR opened at $200.33 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total value of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,370,672 shares of company stock worth $267,704,230. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

