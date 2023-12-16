25,575 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,850,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $519,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

