263,915 Shares in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 263,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,530,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Dun & Bradstreet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -191.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.15 million. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.