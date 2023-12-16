26,700 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Jabil by 656.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

Jabil Stock Down 2.5 %

JBL opened at $132.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,567.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

