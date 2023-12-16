34,600 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $234,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $959,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.86.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.