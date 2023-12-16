396,261 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 396,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,650,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 388.5% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 317,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 252,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Newmark Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Newmark Group stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 133.35%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

