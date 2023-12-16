3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,334,173,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after buying an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $106.86 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

