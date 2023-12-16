416,129 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 416,129 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,217,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,640,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 377.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after purchasing an additional 392,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 102,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

