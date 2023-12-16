4,500 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 73.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,115 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth $12,352,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth $18,638,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Sweetgreen by 421.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,262,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 918,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.94 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $458,637.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,104,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,793,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $458,637.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,104,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,709 shares of company stock worth $1,249,768. 22.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

