49,085 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,480,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Maximus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $81.47 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.86 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus Increases Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,434 shares of company stock worth $2,830,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

