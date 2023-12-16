51,000 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,546,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Olin by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Olin by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 76,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $52.69 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

