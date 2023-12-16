57,176 Shares in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,450,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Avista Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AVA opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

