578,640 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 578,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,069,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.55% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

