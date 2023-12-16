642,139 Shares in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 642,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,308,000. Comerica Bank owned 1.48% of Progress Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $526,923. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $54.83 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.