663,738 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 663,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,862,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.44% of Sensata Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,732,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $752,780,000 after purchasing an additional 262,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,757,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,456,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,957,000 after buying an additional 664,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Articles

