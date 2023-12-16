684 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

