79,900 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pure Storage by 98,387.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 92.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after buying an additional 3,489,559 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Pure Storage stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.48, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

