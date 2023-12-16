888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.05. 888 shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 41,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get 888 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 888

888 Price Performance

888 Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

(Get Free Report)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.