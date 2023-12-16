888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and traded as high as $1.05. 888 shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 41,000 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
