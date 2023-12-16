908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) vs. Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

908 Devices has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and Biotricity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $46.85 million 5.49 -$33.56 million ($1.21) -6.57 Biotricity $11.11 million 0.76 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.62

Analyst Ratings

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices. 908 Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 908 Devices and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00

908 Devices presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.84%. Biotricity has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,112.12%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than 908 Devices.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of 908 Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices -81.57% -21.67% -17.61% Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90%

Summary

908 Devices beats Biotricity on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; Maven and Trace C2, an online device for bioprocess monitoring and control; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

