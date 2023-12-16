97,271 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Barclays decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

