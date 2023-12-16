Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.73. 64,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 20,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the third quarter valued at $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 91.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000.

About Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.