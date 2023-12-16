AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Shares Up 1%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 9,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 28,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSIL. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

