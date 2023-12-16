AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 19,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 915% from the average daily volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

