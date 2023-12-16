Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.0 %

ARE opened at C$11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.29 and a 1-year high of C$14.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.49.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aecon Group news, Director John Michael Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$98,100.00. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.