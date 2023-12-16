Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 2.1 %

AEZS stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

