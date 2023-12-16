Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky Sells 232,569 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average of $130.82. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

