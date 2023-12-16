Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

