Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 1,600 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,884.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,812,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $112.59 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

