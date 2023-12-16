Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 16,935 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

