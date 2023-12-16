Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 4,317 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $200.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.38.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,109. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

