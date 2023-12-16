Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,369 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,758,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 911,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after purchasing an additional 894,560 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

