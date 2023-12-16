Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,791 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of ATI worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after buying an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.