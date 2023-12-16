Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,378 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teradata by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Teradata by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Teradata by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Teradata by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $979,234. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

