Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,199 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Driven Brands worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 111,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.80. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

About Driven Brands

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

