Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $519,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 62.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 32,377 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $5,243,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $115.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.