Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,191.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,058.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,176.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

