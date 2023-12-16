Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 59,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 70.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 175.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after buying an additional 1,043,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the second quarter valued at $804,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $34.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTHT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H World Group Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

