Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.03 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of HealthEquity worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 47.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,744.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,317 shares of company stock worth $4,561,443. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

